Vicky Kaushal Sheds His On-Screen Chocolate Boy Image With Quirky Looks For 'Manmarziyan'

Vicky Kaushal- the latest heartthrob of the Hindi film industry has seemed to have ditched his sweet and chocolate boy avatar and instead surprised us with quirky looks on-screen. The actor, who portrayed the role of a dedicated husband in 'Raazi', a best friend you can count on in 'Sanju', and the innocent husband again in 'Lust Stories', is going to play a rather impulsive character in his upcoming movie, 'Manmarziyan'.

Well, he has already given us a hint about his character by flaunting the electric blue-coloured Mohican cut. And his fashion has also drastically changed for the film. For Manmarziyan, Vicky is seen wearing the uber-cool street-style outfits. Apart from his hair colour, he is also observed flirting with a lot of bright hues, when it comes to his clothes.

His style is mostly nonchalant and simple for the movie. In one of the street-style looks, he has donned a white shirt with the abstract pop of colours and teamed it with distressed denims, blue-coloured sports shoes, and a red jacket. And in another, he has sported some deep colours, while keeping the style same. So, in another shot, he wore a deep yellow-hued tee with a graphic print and paired it with black jeans and a jacket. He rounded off his look with black-hued sports shoes.

His look got quirkier when he donned a colourful brown, yellow, and red lined jacket with Felix the cat's graphic. So, there is something so uninhibited and playful about his looks that he is leaving us intrigued.

