Vicky Kaushal Sheds His On-Screen Chocolate Boy Image With Quirky Looks For 'Manmarziyan'

Vicky Kaushal Manmarziyan

Vicky Kaushal- the latest heartthrob of the Hindi film industry has seemed to have ditched his sweet and chocolate boy avatar and instead surprised us with quirky looks on-screen. The actor, who portrayed the role of a dedicated husband in 'Raazi', a best friend you can count on in 'Sanju', and the innocent husband again in 'Lust Stories', is going to play a rather impulsive character in his upcoming movie, 'Manmarziyan'.

Well, he has already given us a hint about his character by flaunting the electric blue-coloured Mohican cut. And his fashion has also drastically changed for the film. For Manmarziyan, Vicky is seen wearing the uber-cool street-style outfits. Apart from his hair colour, he is also observed flirting with a lot of bright hues, when it comes to his clothes.

Vicky Kaushal movies

His style is mostly nonchalant and simple for the movie. In one of the street-style looks, he has donned a white shirt with the abstract pop of colours and teamed it with distressed denims, blue-coloured sports shoes, and a red jacket. And in another, he has sported some deep colours, while keeping the style same. So, in another shot, he wore a deep yellow-hued tee with a graphic print and paired it with black jeans and a jacket. He rounded off his look with black-hued sports shoes.

Vicky Kaushal Netflix

His look got quirkier when he donned a colourful brown, yellow, and red lined jacket with Felix the cat's graphic. So, there is something so uninhibited and playful about his looks that he is leaving us intrigued.

Don't all you love this avatar of Vicky Kaushal's? Let us know in the comment section.

Vicky Kaushal girlfriend
    Read more about: fashion bollywood vicky kaushal
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 17:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018
     

