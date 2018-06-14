Subscribe to Boldsky
Check Out The Best-Dressed From Lust Stories Screening Event

By Devika
Lust Stories Screening

So the most awaited Netflix anthology, Lust Stories' screening happened recently at Le Reve Cinemas in Mumbai and it was definitely a star-studded affair. Directed by a team of ace filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee, this film aims at exposing India's repressed sexuality.

It was indeed a glittering affair, as there are a number of prolific names, who have starred in this film. The cast of the film includes Manisha Koirala, Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Kapoor, and Akash Thosar.

But also present at the event were Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan with her brother Abhishek, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Gauri Khan, Minissha Lamba, Jim Sarbh and others.

So, we got to witness high fashion at the event and some of the people from the film fraternity clearly stood out. Let's take a look at those celebs with outstanding fashion.

Lust Stories Screening

1. Radhika Apte

While Radhika wore a simple sleeveless black dress, the deep slit in the middle of her attire was pretty unusual and daring. We also loved her pointed wine red heels and the middle-parted ponytail.

Lust Stories Screening

2. Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia sported a sea blue hued dress with yellow floral prints; but what caught our attention was her contrasting bright red overcoat that enhanced her look. She completed her look with beige sandals and middle-parted loose hair.

Lust Stories Screening

3. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar elevated the formal look in her striped outfit that was crisp and structural. She looked sexy and we also loved her bright yellow pumps that she wore with the attire. Her handbag with a cartoon of a cat was clearly striking.

Lust Stories Screening

4. Shweta Bachchan

In this attire of hers, we saw a feisty side of Shweta Bachchan that we so loved. She wore a sexy graphic sleeveless top with a lace-like sexy V-neck collar. And she paired it with denims, a quirky bag, and kickass shoes.

Lust Stories Screening

5. Karan Johar

The king of eccentric fashion, Karan Johar turned up at the event in a black tee and blue distressed jeans. But it was his jacket adorned with many stickers that made him the showstopper of the event.

Lust Stories Screening

6. Nawazuddin Siddique

The power-packed performer, Nawazuddin Siddique also graced the event sporting a casual look. He wore a V-neck beige tee, but his formal grey hued trousers and printed shirt were spot-on too.

Lust Stories Screening

7. Shabana Azmi

Traditionally dressed, Shabana Azmi's layered bright yellow and white full-sleeved kurta and salwar made our eyes literally pop out. We liked her cream and yellow dupatta and that tribal bold necklace a lot.

So, these were our favourite fashionable pics from the Lust Stories screening. Whose look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comments section.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2018
