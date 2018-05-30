Subscribe to Boldsky
Vicky Kaushal Will Teach You How To Look Simply Irresistible

By Devika
Vicky Kaushal Sanju

The actor who stunned as Sehmat's husband in Alia Bhatt starrer, 'Raazi', is all set to leave us mesmerised again as Sanjay Dutt's best buddy, Kumar Gaurav, in the film, 'Sanju'. But we all should wait a little before his movie gets released and meanwhile focus on his fashion sense.

Vicky has always amazed us stylishly. The power-packed performer, Vicky mostly dons muted coloured outfits. His looks are a cross between the classics and modern, but sometimes he also dons quirky outfits. And yes, we are so much in love with his printed shirts.

However, this time at the trailer launch of 'Sanju' at PVR Juhu, he opted for a brighter shade. The actor donned a royal blue and white semi-formal attire. Vicky wore a slightly baggy deep blue coloured pants and paired it with a printed white t-shirt and a sharp-cut blue jacket that matched with the hues of his pants.

The actor complemented his sexy avatar with a white-hued sports shoes and had us falling head over heels in love with him. Well, with this, Vicky proved to us that formals can never go out of vogue but yes these serious attires can be tweaked a little and made a lot more fun.

Vicky Kaushal definitely raised the hotness quotient and we wish that this actor again slays it on screen. Off-screen, well he already did it very fashionably. Are you as impressed with Vicky Kaushal as we are?

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 18:14 [IST]
