Vicky Kaushal Switches Back To The Classy Look For Manmarziyaan Promotions

Vicky Kaushal might have donned quirky looks for his role in his upcoming movie, ' Manmarziyaan', but the actor went all sophisticated when it came down to promoting his movie. The actor sported a formal look and wooed all the ladies.

He went for an old-school look and impressed us with his aww-worthy style. So, Vicky wore a half-sleeved black shirt and paired it with straight-fit pants. His shirt was dipped in black hue and enhanced by intricate patterns adorning the centre button-down area of his shirt. We totally loved his shirt.

He teamed his crisp shirt with grey-coloured pants, which went perfectly well with his classy shirt. Vicky did a subtle colour-blocking too. He wore a brown-hued sleek belt and matched the colour with brown-coloured formal shoes. That was a tricky pairing but Vicky pulled it off like a pro.

He was seen posing for the shutterbugs with his co-star Taapsee Pannu. Well, he clearly gave men some interesting and elegant fashion goals of the day. We can't wait to watch 'Manmarziyaan', where Vicky is playing an impulsive character.

Coming back to his look, it was awesome as ever. Don't you all think so too? Let us know in the comment section.