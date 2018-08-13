Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Varun Dhawan And Anushka Sharma Gave A Glam Touch To Their De-Glam Outfits At Sui Dhaaga Event

By
Varun Dhawan And Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer 'Sui Dhaaga' has everyone gripped. The trailer is out and the audience seemed to be really emotionally roused by it. Inspired by the government's 'Make In India' campaign, the movie revolves around a lower-middle-class couple, who are struggling to keep their art of embroidery still relevant.

Going by the trailer, 'Sui Dhaaga' also seems like a very important movie for the fashion enthusiasts, who are concerned about the grassroots of fashion. In order to bring alive their characters in the movie, Anushka and Varun went for a de-glam look but at the trailer launch, these two opted for a slightly glamorous look.

Varun Dhawan Anushka Sharma Sui Dhaaga

They looked simple but they certainly had vibrant addition to their outfits. The actors looked fabulous at the event and gave us mid-week attire goals. So Anushka wore a plain-hued dark blue-coloured sweatshirt, which was half-sleeved and she paired it with shiny jacquard pants that gave her look a glam touch. Her pants were highlighted by intricately done damask prints and with that, she had us crushing all over her. She completed her look with black pencil heels.

Sui Dhaaga Trailer Launch

As for Varun, he went for a sporty look with an athleisure ensemble. He paired his plain black tee with complementing track pants and white-hued sports shoes but it was the jacket that made all the difference. The 'October' actor wore a silver and red graphic jacket that was eye-catching and as shiny as Anushka's pants.

Their style quotient was high but at the same time, they looked believable. We wish to see their more fashionable side in the upcoming promotions.

Anushka Sharma Sui Dhaaga
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue