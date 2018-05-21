Autumn Is In The Air For The Stylish Anushka Sharma

All the leaves are brown for the gorgeous Anushka Sharma, who took to her social media account to already announce the autumn season. The actress, who is busy with her upcoming movie, 'Sui Dhaaga', has been flaunting very relaxed and laidback looks lately.

These days mostly seen wearing a pair of denims and quirky tees, Anushka took a slight turn and instead donned an outfit that was classy and mirrored the winter fashion of the 50s era.

She looked like a breath of fresh air in her crisp brown-hued overcoat that was draped casually over her muted-toned attire. Posing against the backdrop of greenish-brown trees, the actress looked as if she was on a vacation. But we are pretty sure that her work is keeping her busy at the moment.

The lady of many moods, Anushka gazed up at the morning sky and appeared as if she was contemplating something. Her makeup was minimal and so refreshing. She left her brown tresses loose and it actually accentuated her style. And a statement watch was the only accessory she sported.

We want to give Anushka Sharma 10 on 10 for her latest autumn look and she sure is giving us some style inspiration for the upcoming season. The lady absolutely lifted us from our Monday morning blues. Don't you think she absolutely slayed it in style again?