    Need Something Dramatic In Your Closet? Take A Look At Vaani Kapoor's Black Gown

    By
    |
    Vaani Kapoor Fashion

    Vaani Kapoor was dressed amazingly for the Dodo MOA event and she also walked down the ramp with so much aplomb. Her attire of the night was dramatic and seemed perfect for a cocktail night. However, this attire of hers is not quite everybody's cup of tea. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Vaani Kapoor Style

    The bodice of her attire was deep-neckled with a matte finish and it featured a long cape, which added an interesting dimension to her ensemble. The skirt was structured and beautifully embellished with subtle accents. So, her attire featured contrasts and came with a dramatic belt. Dipped in black, Vaani's attire was certainly an OOTN.

    Vaani Kapoor News

    She teamed her attire with wavy-strapped pencil heels, which went well with her ensemble. The actress accessorised her look with dazzling diamond studs and the makeup was dewy-toned with a winged mascara and glossy red lip shade. The side-swept tresses completed her fabulous avatar. So, what do you think about Vaani Kapoor's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: vaani kapoor celeb style
    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 12:42 [IST]
