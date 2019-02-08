Shahid & Vaani Kapoor Slay It In Printed And Bossy Outfits At An Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shahid Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor graced the Spring Summer 2019 collection launch event of Marks & Spencer recently. While Shahid exuded breezy vibes, Vaani totally channelled the boss lady look. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

Talking about Vaani first, she rocked the androgynous look and slayed it in style in her pantsuit. The 'Befikre' actress also played with contrasts in her structured outfit. It was a pastel-hued number that consisted of a sharply-cut blazer and matching straight-fit pants, which she teamed with a sleek belt. The contrast came in the form of a metallic shirt, which went well with her blazer and pants. Vaani teamed her attire with bondage-inspired sandals. Her makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The voluminous tresses rounded out her stylish avatar.

Shahid Kapoor wore a collared and printed shirt and he teamed it with navy blue pants, which went well with his shirt. The seasoned actor carried a blazer with him and paired his ensemble with neon green-hued shoes, which were totally spot on. He accessorised his look with transparent frames and that completed his dapper look. So, what do you think about their style statements? Let us know that in the comment section.