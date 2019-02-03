ENGLISH

Vaani Kapoor Looks Spectacular In Her Ruffled Gown At LFW SR 19

By
Vaani Kapoor also glided down the ramp for Shivan & Narresh on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Spring Summer 2019. She looked spectacular in her gown that came from the 'Patu Series' collection of the designer duo. The collection focused on the royal depictions of the tribalesque art forms of Pattachitra and Tholu Bommalata.

Vaani's ensemble was beautifully asymmetrical and was detailed with a structured bodice and ruffled layers. It was a rosh-hued gown that featured sharp edges and knotty details. Her attire was deep-necked and accentuated by a thigh-high side slit. It was a bold number but Vaani oozed confidence and aplomb as she sashayed down the ramp.

She paired her backless gown with black-coloured strappy heels, which colour-blocked her attire. The makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a glossy pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her showstopper avatar. So, what do you think about Vaani Kapoor's ensemble and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 3, 2019, 3:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2019
     

