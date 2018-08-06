Vaani Kapoor Had Her Fairytale Moment In This Sizzling Red Gown

We had been missing 'Befikre' actress, Vaani Kapoor for a long time. But just recently, she got rid of our FOMO thoughts by gracing the ramp for Payal Jain. The actress was in New Delhi and she looked every inch spectacular on the glittering evening.

The floral decor served as a perfect backdrop as Vaani sashayed down the ramp in a floral-inspired dress, which came from the designer's Couture'18 Moonlit collection. She wore a blazing red-hued gown, which had a bit of fairytale touch and is ideal for reception functions or cocktail parties.

It was an off-shoulder gown that featured a busty floral bodice accentuated by floral applique design. The remaining section of her gown was flared and enhanced by net work. The outfit was figure-hugging and she was a vision in red.

Her ruby neckpiece by RK Jewellers notched up her sizzling avatar. Her sandals, which got concealed because of the voluminous gown, came from Truffle Collection.

Her makeup was light and spruced up by natural pink lip shade and subtle kohl. Vaani also allowed her copper tresses to cascade gently on her shoulders.

Vaani Kapoor was a delight to watch and we are sure, she must have inspired most of you to buy a classic red gown. We loved her look of the night and want to see her making fashion statements more often.