AIFW: Vaani Kapoor Wows People In A White Gown On Day 1

A Yash Raj discovery, Vaani Kapoor never fails to take her fans by storm, each time she decides to show her skills off. Be it dance, style or fashion.
On Day 1 of the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW), the 'Befikre' actress walked the runway for Ashish N Soni and Gauri and Nainika in a white gown and stole everyone's thunder.
Vaani's first ensemble was a half-netted couture gown, which she absolutely slayed. Her walk and look were enough to steal the show.
But she wasn't done yet. The second ensemble that she donned was equally marvelous! It was essentially a pant suit, but the designers added a very interesting twist to it.
All-in-all, Vaani Kapoor emerged as the badass diva on the first day of the AIFW.
