Shahid Kapoor & Disha Patani Wrapped Up The 3rd Day Of LFW 2018 With Structured Black-Hot Outfits

The final show of the day three of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter-Festive 2018 was by Amit Aggarwal and he presented his much-awaited, 'Crystalis' collection. The stunning collection was about the feeling of movement, innovation in form, and a touch of luxury. Well, the showstopper attires clearly brought out the spirit of the collection. And the showstoppers for the final show of the day three were none other than Shahid Kapoor and gorgeous Disha Patani.

The duo graced the ramp in their respective black outfits and left the mercury soaring. Their attires were infused with western sensibilities and were a refreshing take on contemporary style. Disha and Shahid's attire were also futuristic with razor-sharp edges.

Disha wore a gown that was actually very difficult to pull off but Disha Patani owned the ramp. She wore a deep-necked dress that featured a sharp V-shaped neckline and figure-flattering structured bodice. It was a sleeveless gown with a pronounced front slit, which we thought was something bold. The bodice of her attire featured metallic touches but it ended with sheer accents. Disha's pencil heels, smoky eye makeup, and side-swept tresses completed her smouldering avatar.

Shahid Kapoor wore a crisp high-necked jacket, which was full-sleeved and reflected a modern interpretation of the classical style. His jacket was enhanced by a striped metallic pattern, which we thought was an attention-grabbing detail. He teamed his jacket with straight-fit pants and the shiny loafers rounded off his look. He truly represented modern sophisticated men with discerning taste in fashion.

Well, we can't stop looking at Shahid and Disha. We are completely bowled over by them, are you too?