Aditi Rao Hydari’s Ethnic And Indo-Western Beautiful Red Ensembles Are Ideal For Navaratri 2020 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is on a non-stop slaying spree as she has been promoting her Telugu film, V. Each day, the diva is dressing up in her different gorgeous outfits and giving us major fashion goals for different occasions. For the recent promotional rounds, she opted for two red ensembles- one was an ethnic outfit, the other was an Indo-western number. Her outfits are what you should definitely bookmark for Navaratri 2020. So, let us take a close look at her both ensembles and decode it.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Red Anarkali

Aditi Rao Hydari was decked up in a red flared anarkali, which featured yellow bodice and sleeves. Her bodice was accentuated by blossoming red florals and green leaves embroidered patterns. Her anarkali had golden embellished border and she teamed it with a pink skirt that had sharp pleats. Styled by Eka Lakhani, the Padmaavat actress draped a matching embroidered dupatta. Her ensemble was by Sonam Luthria and she completed her look with brown kolhapuris from Ira Soles. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Aditi let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Red Top And Skirt

Aditi Rao Hydari sported a round-collar dark-red crop top, which was accentuated by subtle white prints and extended orange puffed sleeves. Styled by Eka Lakhani, she teamed her top with a flared easy-breezy peach-hued skirt that featured intricate brown and green-hued accents. The black corset belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Her dress was customised by Sonam Luthria and she completed her look with kolhapuris from Ira Soles. The Wazir actress upped her look with double-layered silver-toned designer hoops and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade. She left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and looked pretty.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Aditi Rao Hydari? Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.