Kajal Aggarwal And Aditi Rao Hydari Will Inspire You To Curate Your Travel Wear Wishlist Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

We get you if you can't travel this year but you can always make future travel plans. Amid coronavirus pandemic, it is hard to make travel plans and let alone buy clothes that are travel-perfect. However, you can take this time to curate your travel wear wishlist. If you need inspiration, Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari will definitely beckon you to do travel outfits-shopping. So, let us take a look at their amazing outfits.

Courtesy: Eka

Aditi Rao Hydari's Sharara Set

Aditi Rao Hydari, who has been promoting her movie, V gave us another stunning fashion moment. This time, she took a breezy turn with her minimal and comfy outfit. Her attire seemed ideal for travelling and she was styled by Eka Lakhani. The Wazir actress wore a soothing blue tie and dye kurta that was full-sleeved and flared. Her kurta was designed by Chandrakant Sonawane and she teamed her blue kurta with pristine white sharara pants that came from the label, NEH. Aditi Rao Hydari also paired her ensemble with white Kolhaprui sandals that came from Ira Soles. She accessorised her look with dainty danglers and bangles. The makeup was minimally done and highlighted by pink touches. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Archa Mehta

Kajal Aggarwal's Skirt And Top Set

Kajal Aggarwal looked amazing in her skirt and top set. The actress wore this outfit for the Himalaya brand and she was styled by Archa Mehta. Posed against a scenic backdrop, Kajal Aggarwal absolutely inspired us to travel. She wore an off-shoulder white blouse that was subtly-patterned and cropped. She paired it with a ruffled and asymmetrical pink skirt that was accentuated by floral prints. Her blouse top was from Bershka and the flowy skirt was from Hemant and Nandita. The actress accessorised her look with a chic neckpiece that went well with her attire and we absolutely loved the idea of headscarf with this attire. The makeup was light and natural with pink lip shade and the bun completed her look.

So, whose attire did you like more - Kajal Aggarwal or Aditi Rao Hydari? Let us know that.