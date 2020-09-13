Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Fashionable Outfits Decoded; Her Two Outfits Impressed Us, One Didn’t Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari has been giving us casual fashion updates but lately, she upped her fashion game and wore fashionable outfits for the promotional rounds of the Telugu film, V. For the promotions of this thriller movie of hers, Aditi Rao Hydari flaunted three outfits lately. We felt her two ensembles were hits but there was one miss definitely. She was styled by Eka Lakhani. So, let's decode her outfits, which she wore recently.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Pink Chikankari Set

The actress wowed us with her pink chikankari set, which came from the label, A&R by Rhea Kapoor. We also have a feeling that Aditi Rao Hydari repeated her attire. She wore a pink chikankari kurta that was meticulously printed and featured intricately-done gold-toned threadwork and the Padmaavat actress paired it with a subtly-done gharara. She also teamed her ensemble with a complementing dupatta and wore kolhapuri sandals from Ira Soles. She wore an elaborate pair of earrings and a heavy bracelet, which were from Kishandas & Co. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and the middle-parted copper-hued waves-like tresses completed her traditional look.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Denim And Sharara Look

With this ensemble of hers, Aditi Rao Hydari also gave us cues on how to rock a western and traditional look at one go. She wore a denim shirt that was half-sleeved and knotted at the front. Her blue-hued denim shirt was by H&M and she paired it with red sharara pants, which were from Anoli Shah's eponymous label. Her red pants were accentuated by subtle floral patterns in an ivory hue. Apart from her attire, we also loved her blue-hued patterned bag that came from Vipul Shah Bags. She wore oxidised silver bangles, which went well with her attire. The makeup was light and refreshing, and the wind-swept tresses rounded out her travel-perfect avatar.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Skirt Set

One of her promotional looks had her wearing a shirt, embroidered shirt corset and a voluminous skirt. Her ensemble was designed by Sonam Luthria. So, she wore a crisp white shirt that was half-sleeved and teamed it with a corset blouse that was enhanced by elaborate rose patterns and a mustard ankle-length skirt, which featured gota border. Now, while we liked her shirt and red rose-patterned corset, we didn't like the hue of her flared skirt. Moreover, the combination and pairing of top and skirt did nothing to accentuate her look. We feel probably in this case the corset wasn't required and the skirt was some bright pink paired with only the white shirt. We liked her patterned yellow flats from Ira Soles. Her makeup was refreshing but her partly-tied tresses didn't go well with the look again. We wished she had sported a high ponytail. Aditi Rao Hydari wrapped up her look with small hoops.

So, while we thought the first two outfits of hers were a hit, the last one was a miss. Which attire of Aditi Rao Hydari's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram