6 Times Aditi Rao Hydari Took Our Breath Away With Her Gorgeous Outfits At Ramp Shows

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of our favourite celebrity showstoppers. She gracefully walks the ramp and be it any outfit, the Padmaavat actresses looks resplendent and elegant. This year, we are going to miss seeing her gracing the ramp and so, we have decoded her six amazing fashionable ramp moments. On each occasion, Aditi Rao looked so regal and gorgeous. Take a look at her ramp fashion moments.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Blue Floral Dress

The gorgeous actress sashayed the ramp for Ritu Kumar HQ and looked amazing as ever. She wore a sustainable dress from the designer's label and gave us awesome summer wear. Aditi wore a blue and black asymmetrical outfit that was accentuated by floral patterns and featured long net sleeves. Her dress was flowy and crafted out of sheer fabric. She paired it with a pair of pointed black boots and it also seemed as if she sported long sleek danglers. Her tresses were highlighted and sleek. The makeup was muted with pink touches and that completed her avatar.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Elaborate Lehenga

The Wazir actress also graced the ramp for Kalki Fashion at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The diva looked amazing in her lehenga, which consisted of a blouse and flared skirt. Her attire was accentuated by intricate patterns and multi-hued motifs and embellishments. Her ensemble was elaborate and perfect for wedding occasions. A light-hued net dupatta would have also looked great with this attire. Aditi Rao spruced up her look with a dazzling choker neckpiece and complementing earrings. The makeup was enhanced by dewy touches and the middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Colour-blocked Separates

Aditi Rao looked amazing in her separates, which she wore for the Pankaj & Nidhi's show titled, Mosaiq at the India Couture Week 2019. The actress looked pretty as a peach and her ensemble consisted of an ivory one-shouldered top that featured statement bell sleeves and she teamed it with a golden skirt that was accentuated by intricately-done embellishments and black mosaic patterns. It was an eye-catching number and seemed ideal as party wear at any wedding-related function. The actress wore a stunning choker with her ensemble and upped her look with dainty studs. The makeup was well-contoured and highlighted by pink touches. The middle-parted impeccable tresses completed her avatar.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Black Saree

The actress wore a black handloom saree that belonged to her mother at the closing of the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week. She wore a black saree that was accentuated by gold-toned floral accents and matching zari border. She paired her saree with a half-sleeved black blouse that was adorned with gold-toned motifs. The actress notched up her look with heavy gold jewellery, which consisted of a temple-style necklace, complementing jhumkis, and heavy bangles. The makeup was enhanced by contoured pink cheekbones, pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny black bindi. The middle-parted bun rounded out her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Golden Attire

Aditi Rao Hydari also wore all-golden attire and walked the ramp for designer, Sailesh Singhania. Her ensemble was enhanced by metallic touch and consisted of a sleeveless kurta top and a skirt with pleated details. Her ensemble featured an embellished touch and zari accents. We also loved her subtly-done complementing dupatta, which she draped beautifully. The diva upped her look with a heavy choker piece that was studded with green stones. The makeup was highlighted by magenta pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted tresses completed her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Pink Lehenga

The actress gave us royal vibes in her blush pink lehenga, which was designed by Tarun Tahiliani. She walked the ramp for the designer at the India Couture Week 2018. Her lehenga was enhanced by meticulously-done floral embroidery and crystal accents. It was a gorgeous number, perfect for brides-to-be. Her dupatta drape also had all our attention. Aditi Rao's pink embellished light dupatta was pinned with dazzling gold and diamond brooches and it cascaded down the floor and had wispy folds, which absolutely accentuated her look. The gold and gemstone heavy neckpiece upped her bridal look and she wore complementing studs too. The makeup was light with light pink lip shade and the middle-parted bun was adorned with delicate white flowers.

So, which showstopper avatar of Aditi Rao Hydari's did you like the most? Let us know that.

