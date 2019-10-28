Birthday Special: From Ethnic To Western Outfits, Five Times Aditi Rao Hydari Gave Us Fashion Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

From Rockstar to Padmaavat, Aditi Rao Hydari has made a mark in the film industry. Born on 28 October 1986, Aditi Rao has not just wowed us with her acting prowess but also with her impressive fashion sense. Scrolling through her Instagram feed, we found that the actress has actively been involved in the photoshoots and her fashion sense is just impeccable. From western gowns to ethnic saris, Aditi Rao Hydari has been flaunting her outfits.

As the beautiful diva turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her recent and best outfits so far.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Nude And Black Gown Aditi Rao Hydari mesmerised us with a strapless floor-length nude and black voluminous net gown by Reem Acra. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, her beautiful gown was accentuated by black & white embroidered florals at the bodice and the hem. The actress upped her look with dainty small black studs. She sharply contoured her jawline. Filled thick brows, light eye shadow, highlighted blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Aditi Rao left her mid-parted tresses loose. Aditi Rao Hydari In A Pink-Hued Gharara Set Aditi Rao Hydari gave festive goals in a pink-hued gharara set. Her ensemble consisted of a beautiful gharara, which was accentuated by intricate block prints and designs. She teamed it with a contrasting half-sleeved round-collar emerald green plain top and a cut-sleeved long matching shrug. The actress completed her look with ethnic silver juttis. Aditi ditched the neckpiece and instead accessorised her look with a pair of danglers and bangles. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, and dark red lip shade. Aditi Rao Hydari In A Blue Floral Midi And Black Shrug Aditi Rao was spotted in Paris in a navy blue strapless midi dress, which was enhanced by light shade blossom florals. She paired her midi with a knee-length black shrug and looked classy. Aditi completed her look with a pair of blue strappy heels. She left her mid-parted tresses loose and upped her look with filled brows, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Aditi Rao Hydari In A White Knotted Shirt And Printed Green Skirt Aditi Rao Hydari sported a half-sleeved classic collar white knotted shirt. She paired it with a dark green knee-length skirt, which was highlighted by white patterns and a statement belt. The actress completed her look with tan brown ankle-length heel boots. She notched up her look with a pair of funky drop earrings, metallic statement necklace, and matching kadas. Aditi Rao left her mid-parted curly tresses loose. Soft contouring marked by filled brows, light eye shadow, and nude hued lip shade went well with her look. Aditi Rao Hydari In A Mustard Yellow Sari Aditi Rao Hydari looked traditional in a mustard yellow plain sari, which was accentuated by broad silver border. She draped the pallu of her sari in a nivi style. The actress teamed it with a cut-sleeved blue blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of metallic ethnic jhumkis, choker neckpiece, and multi-hued bangles. Aditi Rao Hydari pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat bun, which upped her traditional look. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark lip shade rounded out her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in all the outfits and gave us major fashion goals.

What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Aditi Rao Hydari!

All Pic Credits: Aditi Rao Hydari