Aditi Rao Hydari Proves Elegance Is In Simplicity With Her Plain Yellow Sari Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Padmaavat actress, Aditi Rao Hydari's fashion game is always on-point and classy. The actress often makes heads turn with her beautiful outfits and always inspires us stylishly. She is also one of the most sought-after Bollywood showstoppers. So, about last evening, Aditi Rao Hydari had set the temeprature soaring, as she walked the ramp for the Linen Club fashion show in New Delhi. So, let's decode her showstopper avatar.

So, for the fashion show, Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a plain yellow shade sari, which was enhanced by floral printed net pallu. She draped her sari in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless royal blue blouse. The diva accessorised her look with golden-toned ethnic jhumkis, a couple of heavy kadas, traditional rings, and an elaborate neckpiece studded with precious stones.

She left her centre-parted sleek tresses loose, which suited her look. Aditi Rao Hydari spruced up her look with minimal base makeup that was marked by soft contouring, filled brows, soft kohled eyes, light blush, and pink lip shade. The actress looked effortlessly graceful as she sashayed the ramp and posed for the discerning audience.

We thought Aditi Rao Hydari looked sophisticated in her plain sari look. Her natural makeup and complementing gold jewellery further upped her avatar. The actress literally proved that elegance is in simplicity and being understated.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen in a mystery-drama film The Girl On The Train, which will also star Parineeti Chopra and Kirti Kulhari. The film is slated to release in 2020.

What are your thoughts on Aditi Rao Hydari's yellow sari? Did you like it? Do let us know in the comment section.