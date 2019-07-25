India Couture Week 2019: Aditi Rao Hydari's Chic Attire Is Meant For Cocktail Nights Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari left the audience speechless with her showstopper avatar at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, presented by the Hindustan Times. The actress, who is one of the most prominent showstoppers, walked down the ramp for designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi. Aditi's outfit was a departure from the typical voluminous and heavy bridal wears. And on the contrary, the actress gave us a refreshing perspective with an attire that looked so chic and modern.

Aditi Rao Hydari's showstopper outfit came from the designer duo's collection, 'Mosaiq'. This was Pankaj & Nidhi's maiden couture collection and in their collection they played with the idea of surface ornamentation and matte hue to a great extent. Aditi Rao Hydari's ensemble was about that contrast of bright embellishments and muted tones. While the pastel pink blouse was one-shouldered and dramatic with an exaggerated taffeta sleeve, the skirt was structural and enhanced by intricate textural patterns, which actually looked like a mosaic art work.

It was definitely a number meant for young ladies, who want something contemporary and a break from the quintessential wedding occasion wears. In fact, Aditi Rao Hydari said about her separates that it might look heavy but it is actually light. And we must say, Aditi's showstopper avatar was a lot different as compared to her last year's India Couture Week, where she walked down the ramp for Tarun Tahiliani. Last year in 2018, she wore a signature bridal lehenga with a sweeping floral dupatta and ethnic jewellery but this time, Aditi Rao Hydari's avatar was more in tune with the sensibilities of young lndian women, who want something fuss-free yet festive.

Perfect for cocktail functions or wedding receptions, Aditi Rao Hydari upped her look and gave it a balanced touch with a statement diamond and pearl neckpiece, which went well with her look and came from the House of Aynat. The makeup was fresh with a touch of contoured cheekbones and whiff of dewy tones. The glossy pink lip shade and pink eye shadow spruced up her look. The impeccable middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her showstopper avatar. Aditi Rao Hydari looked like a dream. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.