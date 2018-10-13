ENGLISH

Ethnic Or Modern: Which Look Of Urvashi Rautela’s Was More Awesome At Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018

Urvashi Rautela wowed us not once but twice at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018. Yes, the actress walked for two different designers on the same day. Earlier in the afternoon, she sashayed down the ramp for the brand Zarf Lifestyle by Masuuma Namjoshi and later she was joined by Guru Randhawa and they graced the ramp for Nivedita Saboo Couture. The looks were traditional and contemporary and the inspiration behinds the outfits were certainly different.

So coming to the first look, Uravshi looked resplendent as she sported a velvet number that made us reminiscent of the rich Mughal era. This outfit of hers was sans the modern sensibilities and beckoned us to think about the lost heritage of the country. Urvashi's ensemble exuded regal vibes and the maroon hue added to the effect.

Her attire consisted of a cropped blouse and she teamed it with a structural skirt. While the skirt was elaborately done, the blouse featured subtle embellishments. Her attire was adorned with intricate gold zari threadwork. She teamed it with a light dupatta and a heavy choker neckpiece. Her makeup was dewy and the side-parted bun highlighted by a floral accent completed her look.

Later in the night, she stepped on the ramp again and this time, she wore contemporary attire by Nivedita Saboo Couture. Urvashi donned an off-shouldered number that was highlighted by metallic accents and impressive sartorial cuts. The blouse was minimally done and the complementing voluminous skirt came alive with geometrical patterns. The designer incorporated sharply cut silver embellishments on her skirt, which made the attire seem so dazzling.

As for the accessories, Urvashi kept it mostly jewellery-free, except for the hoop earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and the side-swept bun rounded off her look again.

So, traditional or contemporary- which look of Urvashi Rautela's did you find more impressive?

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 2:10 [IST]
