OMG! Find Out What Is So Rare In Urvashi Rautela's Fab LBD

In the style game, Urvashi Rautela is winning us over and over again. First, she left us stunned in her cool blue maxi dress and heart-shaped frames and now, she had us gasping for breath in a shimmery black LBD.

Her sexy attire was every inch glamorous and not at all subtle. But the diva managed to pull it off with so much of aplomb and impressed us all. With this dress of hers, Urvashi not only elevated the hotness quotient but is slowly and gradually also making her way as the most sought-after fashionista. We are admiring the fact that she is nailing these edgy avatars.

Urvashi's tuxedo-style dress blended formal with glitz and perfectly accentuated her slender frame. The V-neck collared full-sleeved outfit was so heavenly sequinned and featured golden buttons. This overlapping ensemble also had a ribbon belt, which we thought was the great addition, as it enhanced her avatar.

Her dress was still not unusual but when she turned back, we saw this loud and clear message stitched in white and red that read, 'Real Is Rare'. And we were totally sold after that. Well, that was such an awesome way to display a message and yes, Urvashi you are right, real is indeed rare.

We also liked her bright red pencil heels, that complemented her attire so well. Her wavy brown tresses and the spot-on nude makeup completed her look.

Well done, Urvashi Rautela! You slayed it yet again.