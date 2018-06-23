Urvashi Rautela Wore The Most Interesting Gown Ever At IIFA

We needed to admire some dramatic attire at IIFA 2018 and we got one. That attire was so eye-catching that it was hard to get distracted and look at anything else. And that outfit was donned by none other than the very gorgeous Urvashi Rautela.

Yes, the actress stunned and probably wore the best ensemble at IIFA so far. The actress wore this gown for the OSIAN's IIFA Cinematic Heritage Auction Event that took place at Marriott Marquis Queens Park. For the occasion, she selected a mesmerizing gown by Thai designer label, Tube Gallery by Phisit and Saxit. We loved that Urvashi experimented with her look again and introduced to us new designers. Well, she is definitely a fashionista in her own right.

Her attire was off-shoulder and featured a hot pink blouse corset blouse that had exaggerated ruffled sleeves accentuated by pleats. And she sported this blouse over the red dress that not only hugged her slender waist to perfection but also contrasted the hot pink with bright red. Her skirt was contemporary and layered, which gave the ensemble a surreal touch. We thought the ruffled accent enhanced the appeal of the dress and made her look like a dream.

Urvashi accessorised her unbelievable avatar with nature-inspired earrings that perfectly complemented her look. Her pink lip shade and winged eyeliner further made her look out of the world. Her side-parted hairstyle mirrored Jacqueline Kennedy's iconic hairstyle and completed her look.

