Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Let Bollywood Divas Inspire You To Up Your Ethnic Fashion Game Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

India's most celebrated festival, Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and are you still searching for that perfect traditional outfit? Yes, yes we know that you've been shopping but still don't know what to wear. Well, we have curated 7 Bollywood divas-inspired traditional outfit ideas for you so that you stay motivated and not confused. Take a look.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Red Lehenga

This Ganesh Chaturthi, if you want to go for something strictly traditional and don't want to experiment much, lehenga is the best option for you. You can don something as elaborate as Jacqueline Fernandez's cherry red lehenga by Anamika Khanna. Accentuated by heavy embroidered work with a choli adorned with beautiful floral prints, Jacqueline's lehenga can make you stand out from the crowd. Just like the diva, you can drape your dupatta in a sari style and make your attire look like a lehenga-sari. To elevate your look, you can wear a heavy neckpiece and jhumkis.

Shilpa Shetty's Pink Ruffled Sari

If you are looking for some Indo-western outfit, Shilpa Shetty's fuschia pink sari by Vyani is perfect for this Ganesh Chaturthi. Her fuschia pink saree is accentuated by ruffles and golden lace at the border, which gives her sari an ethnic touch. She paired it with matching full-sleeved sequinned blouse. The silver-toned detailed belt added a modish look. And so like Shilpa, you can drape this fusion sari and ditch the neckpiece. Instead, we suggest you spruce up your look with pearl earrings.

Madhuri Dixit's Purple Silk Sari

Remember the vibrant purple silk sari draped by Madhuri Dixit Nene in one of the episodes of Dance Deewane? If not, see the picture and you will get an ideal outfit idea for this Ganesh Chaturthi. In the picture, Madhuri has donned a deep purple-hued silk sari by Raw Mango, which is enhanced by intricate gold zari design. Well, she is a picture of elegance in her gorgeous sari. If you are planning on draping such a style of sari, you can team it with a cut-sleeve backless blouse. Since a sari like Madhuri's is so elaborate, you can actually ditch accessories if you are not much of a jewellery person. Madhuri Dixit completed her look with a mogra bun and so can you for Ganesh festival.

Deepika Padukone's Rangoli Sari

Bright, cherry, or rangoli - red is the ultimate favourite festive hue and so red should be your colour for Ganesh Chaturthi 2019. And what could be a more perfect festive moment than you draped in a rangoli red sari whilst you welcome your little Lord Ganesha! Crafted out of georgette fabric with meticulous embroidery work, Deepika Padukone's sari is what we need for this Ganesh festival. She paired the sari with a Banglori silk blouse. The heavy double layered necklace added a regal touch to her look.

Alia Bhatt's White Anarkali

If you are looking forward to wearing something traditional yet comfortable for this Ganesh Chaturthi, you can go for an anarkali suit just like Alia Bhatt's attire. So, she wore a white-coloured anarkali suit by Punit Balana, which was highlighted by subtle mukaish and golden embellished threadwork. She wore a dupatta on one side of the shoulder and kept her look chic by pairing her ensemble with stunning jhumkis. So, if you want something minimal then Alia Bhatt's attire and look is what you should ace.

Anushka Sharma's Resham Lehenga

Lehenga is the perfect attire to wear on Ganesh Chaturthi as it not only gives you the festive vibes but since most of the ladies drape saris, so you steal their limelight with a lehenga. If you are looking for a typical traditional heavy lehenga, Anushka Sharma's lehenga by Manyavar Mohey is the one to watch out for. So, she wore an off-white resham lehenga, which was accentuated by elaborate golden hand embroidery and intricate zardozi work. She paired it with matching half-sleeved choli. She teamed her ivory lehenga with a peach dupatta and this combination looked spectacular. She rounded out her look with heavy golden earrings.

Sonam Kapoor's Chikan Anarkali With Pants

Want to wear something ethereal and unique for this Ganesh festival? If yes, you can wear an attire like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's. So, she wore an off-white chikankari anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which was highlighted by hand-embroidered pastel resham and gold lace zardozi border. She paired her ensemble with statement ljaar pants. The beautiful Banarasi Jamdani dupatta gave her look a royal effect and the peacock chaandbalis wrapped up her look. Sonam Kapoor's regal chikan anarkali can actually make you look a class apart.

So, have you finalised your ethereal outfit now? Which one did you opt for? Tell us in the comment section. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019!