    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Coconut Burfi Recipe

    Ganesh Chaturthi like all other festivals is marked by our love of food and sweets in particular. This year the festival will be celebrated on 2nd September. As we all know, Lord Ganesha loves to eat sweets. Modak is his favourite but he likes the coconut burfi recipe as well. That is why; most of recipes for Ganesh Chaturthi are Indian desserts. The coconut burfi recipe in particular is very popular in the North.

    You can easily prepare this burfi recipe using condensed milk. This makes the Ganesh Chaturthi recipe quick and easy. You can prepare thos dessert without too many hassles. The condensed milk adds a touch of sweetness to the burfis and helps give them shape. Try out this easy coconut burfi recipe at home to welcome Lord Ganapati this year.

    Serves: 4

    Preparation Time: 20 minutes

    Cooking Time: 30 minutes

    Ingredients

    • Coconut (grated)- 3 cups
    • Condensed milk- 1 tin
    • Cardamom powder- 1tsp
    • Rose syrup - 1tbsp
    • Ghee / clarified butter- 3tbsp

    Procedure

    1. Heat a deep bottomed pan on a high flame. Pour the grated coconut into the pan. Dry roast the grated coconut for 5 minutes and keep stirring so that it doesn't burn.
    2. Keep the roasted coconut aside and add 1tbsp ghee to the deep bottomed pan.
    3. Pour a tin full of condensed milk into the pan.
    4. Now add the roasted coconut, cardamom powder and rose syrup to the pan.
    5. Keep stirring and add ghee at short intervals.
    6. After 10 to 15 minutes, pour the mixture for coconut burfi into a greased plate the sides of which are raised.
    7. When the mixture sets in cut it into diamond shape with the help of a knife.
    8. Separate the pieces and refrigerate it for 1 hour.

    You can offer this dish to Ganesha and also serve it to your guests.

