ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tara Sutaria Totally Wins Us With Her Latest Casual And Chic Party Looks

    By
    |

    Tara Sutaria gave us amazing party-wear goals with her latest ensembles. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the diva slayed it in style and gave us interesting outfit ideas, particularly if we want to keep it between casual and chic. Her jewellery game was also slay-worthy. So, let's decode the two looks of the actress.

    So, Tara Sutaria rocked the combination of a cropped top with jogger pants. She looked awesome and also gave us a colour-blocking idea. We also loved the fact that her attire was not only comfy but also glamorous. So, in this look of hers, she wore a white-hued crop top that was half-sleeved and she paired it with leather jogger pants. Her pants were from Black Coral.

    For this look, her makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and well-defined kohl with pink eye shadow. The long highlighted and slightly wavy tresses completed her avatar. In the second look, she flaunted her shirt blouse that was from Sophie et Voilà. Her white-hued blouse was absolutely gorgeous and she accessorised her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece that we so loved. Her makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, minty pink lip shade, and red eye shadow. The wavy and voluminous highlighted tresses rounded out her look.

    So, what do you think about the two looks of Tara Sutaria? Let us know that.

    Courtesy: Maneka Harsinghani

    More TARA SUTARIA News

    Read more about: tara sutaria celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close