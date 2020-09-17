Just In
Tara Sutaria Totally Wins Us With Her Latest Casual And Chic Party Looks
Tara Sutaria gave us amazing party-wear goals with her latest ensembles. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the diva slayed it in style and gave us interesting outfit ideas, particularly if we want to keep it between casual and chic. Her jewellery game was also slay-worthy. So, let's decode the two looks of the actress.
So, Tara Sutaria rocked the combination of a cropped top with jogger pants. She looked awesome and also gave us a colour-blocking idea. We also loved the fact that her attire was not only comfy but also glamorous. So, in this look of hers, she wore a white-hued crop top that was half-sleeved and she paired it with leather jogger pants. Her pants were from Black Coral.
For this look, her makeup was highlighted by contoured pink cheekbones, light pink lip shade, and well-defined kohl with pink eye shadow. The long highlighted and slightly wavy tresses completed her avatar. In the second look, she flaunted her shirt blouse that was from Sophie et Voilà. Her white-hued blouse was absolutely gorgeous and she accessorised her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece that we so loved. Her makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, minty pink lip shade, and red eye shadow. The wavy and voluminous highlighted tresses rounded out her look.
So, what do you think about the two looks of Tara Sutaria? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Maneka Harsinghani