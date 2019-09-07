Tara Sutaria's Latest Instagram Post Shows Her Love For Blue Eyeshadow Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Tara Sutaria seems to be in love with a blue eyeshadow look. If you look at her Instagram feed, you will find that Tara has rocked a blue eyeshadow look more than once. And yet again, she has a dreamy blue eyeshadow make-up look for us and this one feature dual shades of blue colour.

Recently, Tara posted a picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen wearing a ravishing blue and black outfit. The outfit embedded various shades of blue and taking a cue from that she turned it into a gorgeous make-up look. So, here we are to decode this look for you.

She went for a bold eye and nude lip make-up look. The base was dewy and luminous with the contoured cheekbones, jawline and nose adding definition to the face. Her eye look was the star of the look with a teal eyeshadow applied all over the lid which was then topped off with an ocean blue eyeshadow that was applied on half of the lid, from the inner corner of the eyes to the middle of the lid. The same look was duplicated on the lower lash line with ocean blue eyeshadow on half of the lash line and teal blue on the other half. Filled-in brows and a glossy nude lip rounded off her look. She paired this look with a messy hair look with her hair curled in rich loose waves.

This look of hers reminded us of her look which she wore for the August cover of the Cosmopolitan magazine. For the magazine cover, Tara chose an eye look that, for the most part, was teal blue with a tint of ocean blue on the inner corner of her eyes. Highlighted cheekbones and a pinkish nude lip made that look soft and subtle, while this was a more intense look.

Well, we liked both of her looks and wouldn't mind giving blue eyeshadow a try. What do you think? Did you like Tara Sutaria's dual-blue eyeshadow look? Do tell us in the comment section below.