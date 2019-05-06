ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tara Sutaria's Attire Is Perfect If You Are Looking Forward To Hiking

    By
    |
    Tara Sutaria Fashion

    Tara Sutaria, once again, surprised us in denim shorts for the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Student of the Year 2'. She kept it casual and encouraged us to make use of wardrobe basics. She totally gave her look a sporty touch and if you are looking forward to hiking, this is just the outfit that you need.

    Tara wore an electric blue-hued top and teamed it with denim shorts. Her top and shorts came from the brand, Forever 21. She contrasted and elevated her style quotient with a camouflage jacket that was from Missguided. It was a wonderful pairing and we thought Tara looked fabulous in her ensemble.

    Tara Sutaria Style

    She colour-blocked her outfit with white-hued sports shoes, which came from Fila. With this, Tara notched up her comfort quotient and radiated sassy vibes. She accessorised her look with sleek earrings and the makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Tara's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: tara sutaria soty 2 forever 21
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue