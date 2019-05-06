Tara Sutaria's Attire Is Perfect If You Are Looking Forward To Hiking Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tara Sutaria, once again, surprised us in denim shorts for the promotions of her upcoming movie, 'Student of the Year 2'. She kept it casual and encouraged us to make use of wardrobe basics. She totally gave her look a sporty touch and if you are looking forward to hiking, this is just the outfit that you need.

Tara wore an electric blue-hued top and teamed it with denim shorts. Her top and shorts came from the brand, Forever 21. She contrasted and elevated her style quotient with a camouflage jacket that was from Missguided. It was a wonderful pairing and we thought Tara looked fabulous in her ensemble.

She colour-blocked her outfit with white-hued sports shoes, which came from Fila. With this, Tara notched up her comfort quotient and radiated sassy vibes. She accessorised her look with sleek earrings and the makeup was marked by contoured cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Tara's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.