Tandav Actress Gauahar Khan Looks Resplendent In Her Velvet Suit; Perfect For Festive Events Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

These days, Gauahar Khan has been flaunting fashionable looks in Udaipur with husband, Zaid Darbar. Recently, the Tandav actress gave us a traditional fashion goal with her palazzo suit, which we so loved. She looked gorgeous in her regal number and inspired us to up our traditional fashion game too. So, we have decoded her outfit and look for you.

So, Gauahar wore a suit that came from the label, Mulmul. It was a stunning number accentuated by velvet fabric and splashed in navy-blue hue. Her full-sleeved suit featured embellished sleeves, intricately-done neckline and border in white tone. It was a resplendent number with patterned accents and Gauahar Khan teamed her kurta with short palazzo pants, which were meticulously embroidered. She paired her ensemble with a sky-blue and navy-blue dupatta that spruced up her traditional look.

Gauahar also paired her ensemble with dazzling juttis, which went well with her outfit. She accessorised her look with a dainty ring and chic pair of studs. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, matte pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The impeccable bun completed her look. Gauahar Khan looked amazing. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram