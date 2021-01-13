Just In
Your Party Outfits Sorted Ft. Gauahar Khan And Sanjana Sanghi
Newly-wed Gauahar Khan took a break from traditional outfits and gave us a western fashion goal. Sanjana Sanghi too flaunted a stunning western outfit after her embellished saree. They looked amazing in their outfits and if you are looking forward to enjoying a party, Gauahar and Sanjana's outfits are perfect. So, let's decode their outfits and find out the outfit you liked more.
Gauahar Khan's Yellow Dress
For the Atrangz launch, Gauahar Khan wore a stunning yellow dress that we so loved. She wore an Ophelia Daisy Dress from the label, Meadow that was three-quarter-sleeved and featured sheer accents. The dress was enhanced by knots on the bodice and white-dotted patterns. It was a cheerful dress and Gauahar looked awesome as always. Styled by Devki B, she paired her dress with complementing transparent sandals. She upped her look with a pair of dainty studs. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The side-parted sleek ponytail completed her look.
Sanjana Sanghi's Blue Separates
Sanjana Sanghi looked truly fashionable in her separates. Styled by Who Wore What When, she wore separates that consisted of an off-shouldered crop top and skirt with layers and deep slit. The crop top was corset-style and made out of denim fabric and the long skirt was highlighted by floral accents and intricate patterns. Her ensemble was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock and the yellow Louboutin pumps upped her look. She accessorised her look with blue-stoned earrings and edgy bracelets from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted layered tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, whose outfit will you pick - Gauahar Khan and Sanjana Sanghi? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Instagram