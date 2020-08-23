Just In
- 1 hr ago Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: 5 Impressive Fashion Moments Of The Actress You Shouldn’t Miss
-
- 2 hrs ago Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra, And Karishma Tanna In Their Traditional Best
- 3 hrs ago Weekly Horoscope: 23 August To 29 August
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 23 August 2020
Don't Miss
- News With 69,239 people infected in last 24 hours, India registers 30,44,941 coronavirus cases so far
- Sports LeBron surpasses Jordan as Lakers top Trail Blazers in Game 3, Giannis' Bucks move ahead
- Technology Zebronics Zeb-Monk Review: Delivers Good Audio Output And Lasting Battery Life
- Automobiles Top Car News Of The Week: Highlights In Four-Wheeler Market From Previous Week
- Finance Real Estate: Tackling Crisis & Growth Opportunities In Tier II Cities
- Movies Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Song Of The Day: Sadda Dil Vi Tu Ga Ga Ganpati From ABCD Will Make You Groove
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In August 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Her Traditional Suits Decoded For Ethnic Inspiration
Gauahar Khan regularly updates us with her fashionable looks. Be it in casual or traditional wear, the actress and supermodel looks amazing. Born on 23 August 1983, the actress celebrates her birthday today. Ever since quarantine, Gauahar Khan has been giving us a lot of fashion goals. She frequently posts her pictures in casual outfits and these days, the actress has been wearing a lot of traditional suits too. She has been posting her dance videos with Zaid Darbar. Her recent one was a gorgeous blue suit but she also left us impressed with her suits, which she wore for Eid and Raksha Bandhan. So, on her birthday, let's decode her three suits that we have mentioned so that you can stay traditionally inspired always.
Gauahar Khan's Black Ethnic Suit
Posed against a backdrop of cityscape, Gauahar Khan exuded festive vibes with her black suit, which she wore for Eid celebrations. She beckoned us to order the same style of the suit as we found her ethnic attire so simple and eye-catching. Her suit consisted of a short kurta and salwar. She teamed her suit with a matching dupatta. The kurta was accentuated by the intricately-embroidered neckline and floral accents on the border of her kurta and sleeve end. The flared kurta featured floral patterns on the hem and dupatta was adorned with tiny floral accents. She paired her ensemble with embellished juttis, which went well with her attire. The diva accessorised her look with dainty earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with matte pink lip shade and the side-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.
Gauahar Khan's Blue Ethnic Suit
For the latest dance video with Zaid Darbar, Gauahar was dressed to impress in her blue salwar suit that we so loved. The actress jumped with joy with dupatta in her hand and looked amazing as ever. Her suit was all-blue and featured a kurta with multi-hued embroidered accents, which notched up her attire. She paired it with a simple blue salwar and a matching light dupatta. Gauahar wore a pair of brown juttis this time and kept her look simple. She wore dainty studs to up her look and the makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade. The contoured long tresses rounded out her avatar.
Gauahar Khan's Green Ethnic Suit
Gauahar Khan also wore a contemporary suit for Raksha Bandhan festival and looked so chic. Her modern suit was ideal for festive occasions and perfect as a college-wear too. Her attire consisted of a short green kurta and dhoti-style salwar. While her kurta was adorned with miniature white patterns and intricately-done border, the salwar was plain deep green. She also wore a shrug with her kurta that featured patterns in white colour. She teamed her ensemble with embellished juttis, which contrasted her attire. She wore earrings that went well with her suit. The makeup was highlighted by matte brown lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look.
We found her suit looks so inspiring and awesome.
Happy Birthday, Gauahar Khan!
Courtesy: Gauahar Khan's Instagram