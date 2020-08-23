Happy Birthday Gauahar Khan: Her Traditional Suits Decoded For Ethnic Inspiration Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gauahar Khan regularly updates us with her fashionable looks. Be it in casual or traditional wear, the actress and supermodel looks amazing. Born on 23 August 1983, the actress celebrates her birthday today. Ever since quarantine, Gauahar Khan has been giving us a lot of fashion goals. She frequently posts her pictures in casual outfits and these days, the actress has been wearing a lot of traditional suits too. She has been posting her dance videos with Zaid Darbar. Her recent one was a gorgeous blue suit but she also left us impressed with her suits, which she wore for Eid and Raksha Bandhan. So, on her birthday, let's decode her three suits that we have mentioned so that you can stay traditionally inspired always.

Gauahar Khan's Black Ethnic Suit

Posed against a backdrop of cityscape, Gauahar Khan exuded festive vibes with her black suit, which she wore for Eid celebrations. She beckoned us to order the same style of the suit as we found her ethnic attire so simple and eye-catching. Her suit consisted of a short kurta and salwar. She teamed her suit with a matching dupatta. The kurta was accentuated by the intricately-embroidered neckline and floral accents on the border of her kurta and sleeve end. The flared kurta featured floral patterns on the hem and dupatta was adorned with tiny floral accents. She paired her ensemble with embellished juttis, which went well with her attire. The diva accessorised her look with dainty earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with matte pink lip shade and the side-parted highlighted tresses completed her look.

Gauahar Khan's Blue Ethnic Suit

For the latest dance video with Zaid Darbar, Gauahar was dressed to impress in her blue salwar suit that we so loved. The actress jumped with joy with dupatta in her hand and looked amazing as ever. Her suit was all-blue and featured a kurta with multi-hued embroidered accents, which notched up her attire. She paired it with a simple blue salwar and a matching light dupatta. Gauahar wore a pair of brown juttis this time and kept her look simple. She wore dainty studs to up her look and the makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade. The contoured long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Gauahar Khan's Green Ethnic Suit

Gauahar Khan also wore a contemporary suit for Raksha Bandhan festival and looked so chic. Her modern suit was ideal for festive occasions and perfect as a college-wear too. Her attire consisted of a short green kurta and dhoti-style salwar. While her kurta was adorned with miniature white patterns and intricately-done border, the salwar was plain deep green. She also wore a shrug with her kurta that featured patterns in white colour. She teamed her ensemble with embellished juttis, which contrasted her attire. She wore earrings that went well with her suit. The makeup was highlighted by matte brown lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted copper tresses wrapped up her look.

We found her suit looks so inspiring and awesome.

Happy Birthday, Gauahar Khan!

Courtesy: Gauahar Khan's Instagram