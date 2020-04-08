ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gauahar Khan Slays It At Home In A Simple White Cropped Tee And Blue Jeans

    By
    |

    Gauahar Khan has also been giving us fashion goals amid lockdown. The actress and supermodel's wardrobe is so slay-worthy. She gave us goals recently with a simple outfit and we so loved it. So, let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

    So, Gauahar wore a tee and paired it with denims. She wore a white half-sleeved crop top and teamed it with high-waist short blue jeans. It was a classy combination and Gauahar Khan looked amazing in it. Her outfit was something we could also try at home and she paired her ensemble with patterned loafers that went so well with her attire.

    As for accessories, she kept her look jewellery-free and minimal. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade and light kohl. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Gauahar Khan's attire and look? Let us know that.

    Photos Credit: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

    More GAUAHAR KHAN News

    Read more about: gauahar khan celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 17:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue