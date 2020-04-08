Gauahar Khan Slays It At Home In A Simple White Cropped Tee And Blue Jeans Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gauahar Khan has also been giving us fashion goals amid lockdown. The actress and supermodel's wardrobe is so slay-worthy. She gave us goals recently with a simple outfit and we so loved it. So, let's decode her ensemble and look of the day.

So, Gauahar wore a tee and paired it with denims. She wore a white half-sleeved crop top and teamed it with high-waist short blue jeans. It was a classy combination and Gauahar Khan looked amazing in it. Her outfit was something we could also try at home and she paired her ensemble with patterned loafers that went so well with her attire.

As for accessories, she kept her look jewellery-free and minimal. The makeup was enhanced by matte pink lip shade and light kohl. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Gauahar Khan's attire and look? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Gauahar Khan's Instagram