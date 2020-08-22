Just In
Tabu’s Red Costume Look From A Suitable Boy Is For Those Who Want Old-fashioned Wedding Look
We can't wait enough to watch A Suitable Boy, which will be coming on Netflix soon, and Tabu made us want the show to come even sooner with her attire and look from the show. The seasoned actress was dressed to woo in her red traditional ensemble and her jewellery game was strong too. Well, the credit of her costume should go to the costume designer, Arjun Bhasin, who is the costume designer for A Suitable Boy. The designer has also worked with the actress in The Namesake, which also had late actor Irrfan Khan in the lead. However, we are going to talk about her red costume.
So, Tabu looked amazing in her red costume, which was a saree. Her attire was resplendent and she looked stunning. The Andhadhun actress pulled off her elaborate look so effortlessly. She wore a red saree that was accentuated by silver embroidered embellishments. Her saree seemed heavy and she paired it with a plain red blouse. If her saree was heavy, her light makeup balanced the look. Tabu's makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and contoured cheekbones.
We also loved Tabu's jewellery look that was statement yet delicate. She wore an elegant bracelet, stunning earrings, a dainty nose pin, and beautiful hair accessory that was pinned on her eye-catching bun. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that. We felt her attire was perfect for weddings.
Courtesy: Tabu's Instagram