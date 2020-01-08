Just In
Tabu's Black Sari Is For Those Who Want To Attend A Friend's Wedding
Tabu recently gave us sari goals with her gorgeous sari. The actress looked impeccable and her styling was done to perfection. It was an elegant number and with this look, Tabu also gave us jewellery goals. Styled by Karishma Shaikh, check out her sari game, which stunned us.
So, Tabu looked classy in her black-hued Lucknowi sari that came from the label, Jade by Monica and Karishma. It was an embellished sari and featured the label's signature tone-on-tone embroidery. Her sari was also enhanced by microcut beads and a Benarasi woven border. The sari was meticulously done with dazzling sequins and she paired it with a sleeveless black blouse that went well with her sari.
The seasoned actress accessorised her look with a classy watch and the elaborate kundan jhumkis spruced up her traditional avatar. The makeup was dewy with highlighted cheekbones and magenta pink lip shade. The kohl was impeccably-applied and the neat bun rounded out her ethnic look. So, what do you think about Tabu's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.