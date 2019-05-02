Festive And Fabulous, Tabu's Latest Ensemble Is Absolutely Amazing Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tabu has been surprising us with her fashion sense. She is absolutely slaying it and winning us with her looks. From sculptural Gaurav Gupta gowns to poetic Raw Mango saris, Tabu's fashion game is versatile and experimental. Well, kudos to her stylist Karishma Shaikh as well- the collaboration has certainly elevated her style game.

Speaking about her latest attire, it was designed by none other than Tarun Tahiliani and she looked gorgeous. Perfect for festive occasions, her ensemble was notched up by beautiful interplay of prints. She wore a plain-hued top and paired it with a flared skirt that was vibrant. Adding to that, Tabu also upped her style quotient with a sleeveless jacket, which complemented her skirt.

The seasoned actress spruced up her desi-meets-global avatar by teaming her ensemble with a silver bracelet, which came from Silver House. Coming to her makeup, it was meticulously balanced by dark kohl and natural pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses cascaded on the front of her shoulders and that completed her fusion look. Tabu looked wonderful. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.