    Woah! Tabu's Red Gown Is Definitely A Sartorial Delight

    By
    |
    Tabu Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards

    Tabu was all-glamorous as she graced the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019. The 'Andhadhun' actress looked impeccable and totally left us speechless with her attire and look. She went for a dramatic number and was one of the best-dressed divas at the event. The seasoned actress actually stole the limelight at the special occasion.

    Tabu Fashion

    So, the actress, who recently graced the ramp with Karan Johar at the Lakme Fashion Week, wore a vibrant red-hued outfit, which was sculptural and beautifully asymmetrical. Her one-shouldered gown came with an exaggerated bow sleeve and was detailed with layered accents. Tabu's gown was a lot about folding and origami sensibility and she paired it with black sandals, which went well with her look.

    Tabu Style

    Tabu accessorised her look with a dazzling bracelet and delicate studs. Her gown was dramatic but her look was certainly minimal. The makeup was highlighted by a bright red lip shade and smoky kohl. The ponytail completed her glam avatar. We thought Tabu looked beyond amazing. How about you? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Tabu News

    Read more about: tabu femina beauty awards
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 17:35 [IST]
