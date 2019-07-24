ENGLISH

    Tabu's Latest Photoshoot Shows Us Her Many Intense Diva Moments

    Be it a commercial mainstream like De De Pyaar De or an intense artistic Andhadhun, Tabu is a rare versatile actress, who can convey an emotion without even speaking a word. And when it comes to delivering dialogues, she does it with so much of finesse that it gives you goosebumps. It is almost as if Tabu has created her distinctive voice in the industry, which has got diluted by noise over the years. The seasoned actress, who gained recognition with her role in Gulzar's Maachis, has over the years struck a perfect balance between subtlety and drama of Hindi cinema. You know you can buy an expensive multiplex ticket and not wait for it to come to Netflix, if Tabu is in that film - the actress has that kind of power.

    At the age of 47, here is the actress, who has not only evolved as an actress but as a fashion inspiration too. Her dress sense is as diverse as it can get. The Haider actress can woo you with a dazzling lehenga but she can also leave you surprised with a little black dress. And if you are in for more fashion surprises, you should check out Tabu's iDiva digital photoshoot. The photoshoot was about her many diva moments. The outfits selected were asymmetrical and beyond definitions. In a nutshell, the fashion in the photoshoot was so much in tune with her sensibilities. Also, her ensembles weren't the typical pantsuits, or floral dresses, or crisp saris, or bridal lehenga, so Tabu's clothes in iDiva shoot were a little away from the mainstream and typical power wears. Her ensembles were as unique and rare as her.

    For instance, her red and pink dramatic outfit by Prashant Verma was quite evidently abstract and theatrical. The strong effect of exaggerated-sleeved ensemble was balanced by nude-toned makeup and light jewellery. We were impressed to notice a level of balance in this look and the quiet intensity - something that comes to our mind, when we think of Tabu. The background changed and the mood shifted too. This ensemble was by Tarun Tahiliani and it was a colour-blocked piece. The unassuming one-shouldered black attire was lit up by a golden drape. Posed majestically, Tabu looked effortless.

    In this another shoot, it seemed as if she is looking the world in the eye. Her ensemble was by Anamika Khanna and Kiran Uttam Ghosh. It was an understated yet a powerful backless number and Tabu looked drop-dead gorgeous in it. And then there was the shoot, where she sat sprawled in the chair in her ivory dress from Tilla by Aratrik Dev Varman. The translucent drape cloaked her dress and those handcrafted jewellery pieces added to the unapologetic effect. Tabu's photoshoot was one of a kind like her. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

