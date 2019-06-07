Tabu's Elegant Black Dress Can Be Donned On Almost Any Occasion Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tabu was recently spotted in a little black dress and we absolutely liked it. With this dress of hers, she gave us an understated OOTN. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the seasoned actress looked graceful and inspired us to don a black dress. Let's decode her latest outfit and look.

So, her black dress was designed by Payal Khandwala and it made for a great all-occasion outfit. Smartly tailored, this dress was marked by sharp cuts and structural silhouette. The dress was half-sleeved and Tabu pulled it off with a lot of aplomb and confidence. Tabu was certainly a vision to behold and she paired her dress with black sandals.

She accessorised her look with stunning danglers, which came from the jewellery label, Viange. The makeup was enhanced by a red lip shade and smoky kohl. She also notched up her look with highlighted cheekbones and the impeccable ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Tabu's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.