Tabu Mesmerises With Her Look And Costumes In A Suitable Boy! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Based on author Vikram Seth's book, A Suitable Boy is a limited series, the trailer of which was launched recently by BBC One. The series is directed by Mira Nair and the trailer received a positive reception from the audience, for it was so engrossing and layered. The series stars Rasika Dugal, Savita Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Tanya Maniktala, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Tabu, and Ishaan Khatter. Speaking about the glimpses from the trailer, we particularly found the chemistry between Tabu and Ishaan Khatter so electrifying. However, we also loved the costume and look of Tabu in the trailer.

Speaking about her costumes in the trailer, there's one look in the trailer, where she wears a yellow-hued outfit sitting on a swing with Ishaan Khatter. She wore a blouse that was black-hued and intricately-embellished. Her skirt was mustard yellow in colour and striped. She paired her traditional separates with a dupatta that was soft yellow in colour and transparent. The dupatta was enhanced by a purple border.

Courtesy: BBC

Her jewellery was minimal and that helped us focus on her expression more. She wore a dainty neckpiece and a nose pin. The mogra-adorned partly-tied tresses upped her look. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. Tabu looked phenomenal. So, what do you think about Tabu's attire and look in A Suitable Boy? Let us know that.

Cover Picture Courtesy: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram