Taapsee Pannu's Skirt And Top Is A Fashion Investment That Will Instantly Make You Feel Good Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu impressed us yet again with her fashion choice. The actress, who has wowed us with her acting prowess, gave us a casual ensemble goal too. It was a fuss-free and comfy ensemble, which was about muted-tones and Taapsee looked elegant as ever. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

So, Taapsee wore a floral and structured top that was collared. Her top was enhanced by pink floral prints and she paired it with a blush pink skirt that was crafted out of sheer fabric and seemed pleated. It was an impressive combination and Taapsee teamed her outfit with blue juttis, which colour-blocked her attire.

She carried a beige-hued purse with her. The 'Game Over' actress accessorised her look with delicate accessories. The make-up was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and soft kohl. The side-parted curly tresses completed her style statement. We thought Taapsee looked fab. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.