    Taapsee Pannu's Skirt And Top Is A Fashion Investment That Will Instantly Make You Feel Good

    By
    |
    Taapsee Pannu Fashion

    Taapsee Pannu impressed us yet again with her fashion choice. The actress, who has wowed us with her acting prowess, gave us a casual ensemble goal too. It was a fuss-free and comfy ensemble, which was about muted-tones and Taapsee looked elegant as ever. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    So, Taapsee wore a floral and structured top that was collared. Her top was enhanced by pink floral prints and she paired it with a blush pink skirt that was crafted out of sheer fabric and seemed pleated. It was an impressive combination and Taapsee teamed her outfit with blue juttis, which colour-blocked her attire.

    Taapsee Pannu Style

    She carried a beige-hued purse with her. The 'Game Over' actress accessorised her look with delicate accessories. The make-up was highlighted by a light pink lip shade and soft kohl. The side-parted curly tresses completed her style statement. We thought Taapsee looked fab. What do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

