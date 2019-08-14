Just In
- 12 min ago Independence Day 2019: Let’s Indulge In Gastronomical Journey Of kolkata's Pre-Independence Eateries
- 1 hr ago Testosterone May Help Improve Women's Sexual Life After Menopause
- 2 hrs ago Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Keeps It Stylish With A Long Asymmetrical Dress At The Airport
- 3 hrs ago Disha Patani Shares Kickboxing Video; Here’s Why You Should Also Practice This Combat Sport
Don't Miss
- News IAF pilots who carried out Balakot air strikes awarded
- Movies Sonam Kapoor Brings Attention To Issue Of Human Trafficking; Helps Raise Funds For Victims
- Sports Chris Gayle given speical send-off by Virat Kohli and teammates, sparks retirement talks
- Technology TCL TVs To Offer 50% off On ZEE5 Subscription
- Automobiles Volkswagen To Set Up Small Pop-Up Showrooms Across India In Small Cities & Towns
- Finance ICICI Bank Revises FD Interest Rates
- Education APPSC Released Group 2 Mains And Panchayat Secretary Mains Admit Card
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Taapsee Pannu’s Exquisite Floral Paithani Sari Is What Your Wardrobe Needs
Taapsee Pannu's latest multi-starrer film, Mission Mangal will hit the screens on this Independence Day and the actress has been giving us stunning fashion inspiration. The Game Over actress has been mostly keeping it ethnic for the promotional rounds. While she has impressed us with her traditional outfits, this one was our favourite. Let's decode her attire and look.
So, Taapsee Pannu draped a Gaurang Shah sari for the premiere of Mission Mangal. It was a gorgeous sari by the designer, who recently won the National Film Award for the Best Costume Designer for Telugu biopic, Mahanati. Taapsee wore a Maharashtrian Paithani sari, which was handwoven and a cross between traditional and contemporary. Her silk sari was splashed in a blue hue and adorned with exquisite floral patterns. The border of the sari was enhanced by rust orange hue and the blouse was full-sleeved and matched with the border.
Styled by Devki. B, she wore minimal jewellery with her sari. The actress wore dazzling floral studs and a complementing ring. The makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a red bindi. The impeccable middle-parted mogra-adorned bun rounded out her traditional avatar. Taapsee Pannu looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.