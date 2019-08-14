Taapsee Pannu’s Exquisite Floral Paithani Sari Is What Your Wardrobe Needs Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Taapsee Pannu's latest multi-starrer film, Mission Mangal will hit the screens on this Independence Day and the actress has been giving us stunning fashion inspiration. The Game Over actress has been mostly keeping it ethnic for the promotional rounds. While she has impressed us with her traditional outfits, this one was our favourite. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Taapsee Pannu draped a Gaurang Shah sari for the premiere of Mission Mangal. It was a gorgeous sari by the designer, who recently won the National Film Award for the Best Costume Designer for Telugu biopic, Mahanati. Taapsee wore a Maharashtrian Paithani sari, which was handwoven and a cross between traditional and contemporary. Her silk sari was splashed in a blue hue and adorned with exquisite floral patterns. The border of the sari was enhanced by rust orange hue and the blouse was full-sleeved and matched with the border.

Styled by Devki. B, she wore minimal jewellery with her sari. The actress wore dazzling floral studs and a complementing ring. The makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade, smoky kohl, and a red bindi. The impeccable middle-parted mogra-adorned bun rounded out her traditional avatar. Taapsee Pannu looked amazing. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.