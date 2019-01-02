Nature-inspired And Regal, Sushmita Sen Starts Her New Year On A Traditional Note

Sushmita Sen started her new year on a traditional note. The actress recently attended the wedding of SS Rajamouli's son, Karthikeya with her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl and looked spectacular. She sported a Neeta Lulla ensemble for the occasion and totally exuded regal vibes.

Her attire was dipped in the ivory hue and consisted of a cropped blouse and voluminous skirt. Sushmita's traditional wear came alive with intricately done floral embroidery and nature-inspired accents. It also featured a sequinned blouse and the diva draped a light dupatta that was elaborated by an embellished border and mesmerising mukaish work.

She accentuated her look with a statement kundan polki necklace from Anmol jewellers. The actress also sported elegant ethnic bangles and a dazzling ring. Her makeup was nude-toned and had a whiff of bronzer. The smoky kohl and muted-toned lip shade enhanced her beautiful avatar and the middle-parted sleek bun rounded out her look.

So, how did you find Sushmita Sen's traditional avatar? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.