Sushmita Sen Exudes Rare Power And Elegance With Her Showstopper Outfit

By
Sushmita Sen Fashion

Sushmita Sen sashayed down the ramp for Ashish N Soni At Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2018. The concept was 'Pride' and the outfits at the show had to do immensely with a sense of identity. Sushmita's showstopper ensemble reflected on modern aesthetics and sharp details. It was a three-piece suit and Sushmita actually radiated boss lady vibes.

It was a perfectly tailored and an all-black ensemble, which Sushmita pulled off with a lot of confidence. She wore a figure-flattering shirt with sharp edges. Her shirt featured a deep neck and she paired her shirt with straight-fit pants and a matching jacket, which was full-sleeved and classic in every sense. This look of Sushmita's was actually somewhere between timeless and contemporary.

Sushmita Sen Style

She paired her ensemble with studded metallic boots, which featured pencil heels and accentuated her sassy avatar. Sushmita's makeup was naturally done and spruced up by a glossy pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and winged eyeliner. The heavy fringed bun rounded out her classy avatar. We thought Sushmita Sen was a vision to behold. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Monday, January 21, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
