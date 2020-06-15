From Ethnic To Western, Sushmita Sen Impress Us With Her Distinctive Style In Aarya Trailer

ENGLISH

    After a long gap of almost ten years, Bollywood actress and Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita Sen is all set to make a major comeback on-screen with crime-drama web series titled, Aarya. The series will release on 19 June 2020 on Disney+Hotstar and it will also mark the diva's web debut. The trailer of the film has already taken the internet by storm and we can't wait for its release. The film is all about Aarya Sareen (played by Sushmita Sen), a family-oriented woman, who goes to any length to protect her family. In the trailer, Sushmita Sen not just gave us goosebumps with her brilliant acting but also caught our attention with her distinctive outfits. From ethnic to western, she was seen sporting different kinds of outfits. So, let us take a close look at her few outfits from the trailer that impressed us.

    Sushmita Sen In An All-Black Attire

    Sushmita Sen sported an all-black casual outfit and gave goals. Her outfit consisted of a plain tee and matching bottoms. She layered her tee with a full-sleeved zipper jacket. The actress pulled up her sleek tresses into a neat high bun and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and nude lip shade.

    Sushmita Sen In A Yellow Saree

    Sushmita Sen looked super stunning in a dark yellow saree, which was accentuated by white embroidered work. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved matching blouse, that featured subtle dotted white prints. Her jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with gold-toned maangtikka, a pair of earrings, heavy necklace, silver and gold bracelets, and ring. The actress let loose her mid-parted straight tresses loose and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade.

    Sushmita Sen In A Black Blazer

    In one of the scenes, Sushmita Sen was seen flaunting her stylish avatar. She was decked up in a full-sleeved high-neck black blazer and looked a class apart in it. Her blazer also featured a matching belt and she upped her look with silver-toned ring and bangle. The diva wrapped up her look with pointed brows and pink lip shade while the black sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look. Sushmita left her mid-parted straight tresses loose.

    Sushmita Sen In A White Dupatta

    In one of the scenes, Sushmita Sen showcased her fierce look while she was dressed up in ethnic. She draped a plain white dupatta around her neck and upper body, which covered her bodice. Filled brows, teary eyes, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sushmita left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose.

    Sushmita Sen In A Grey Attire

    In one of the last scenes in trailer, Sushmita Sen was seen sporting grey-hued attire with a gun in her hand. She donned a cuff-sleeved top, which featured elastic border. The actress teamed it with matching bottoms and ditched all kinds of jewellery. She let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

    We really liked all looks of Sushmita Sen from the trailer of her film. What do you think about her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue