Teachers' Day 2019: Outfit Goals From On-Screen Teachers, Chitrangda, Nargis, And Sushmita Sen

Teaching has always been an evergreen noble profession and Bollywood has consistently played with the idea of showing teachers in different light. Over the years, what we have loved about the Hindi film industry is that while stereotypes exist, the industry hasn't stereotyped teachers. And it is largely through outfits that the industry has been able to diversify a teacher's role. So, on this teachers' day, we have rewinded a bit and decoded outfits of Nargis, Sushmita Sen, and Chitrangda. Well, we hope after reading about their looks, teachers get fashionably inspired.

Chitrangda

Chitrangda played the role of a professor in Desi Boyz and well, with her oomph and confident style in the movie, she gave us oodles of fashion goals. Chitrangda's wardrobe in the movie basically consisted of structured outfits and spectacles, which totally exuded boss lady vibes. She wore a lot of colour-blocked skirts and tops and crisp dresses and looked convincing.

Nargis

In Raj Kapoor's Shree 420, legendary actress Nargis Dutt played the role of a virtuous teacher. She is seen in the movie teaching alphabets to the students and her dress sense is in tune with the 50s sensibilities. Her fashion in the movie is understated but distinctive. With checkered half-sleeved blouse and an impeccable drape, Nargis clearly won us over. Well, flaunting vintage style in modern times can make you look a class apart.

Sushmita Sen

If Nargis represented the 50s teachers, Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na brought alive the fashion sensibilities of modern teachers. Even a decade later, her red sari and embellished white blouse entry is unforgettable. However, apart from her red sari look, Sushmita gave us a variety of sari goals. Her black and red polka-dotted and lemon yellow saris were equally graceful.

So, whose dress sense as a teacher did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section. Happy Teachers' Day, 2019!