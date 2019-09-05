ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Teachers' Day 2019: Outfit Goals From On-Screen Teachers, Chitrangda, Nargis, And Sushmita Sen

    By
    |

    Teaching has always been an evergreen noble profession and Bollywood has consistently played with the idea of showing teachers in different light. Over the years, what we have loved about the Hindi film industry is that while stereotypes exist, the industry hasn't stereotyped teachers. And it is largely through outfits that the industry has been able to diversify a teacher's role. So, on this teachers' day, we have rewinded a bit and decoded outfits of Nargis, Sushmita Sen, and Chitrangda. Well, we hope after reading about their looks, teachers get fashionably inspired.

    Chitrangda

    Chitrangda played the role of a professor in Desi Boyz and well, with her oomph and confident style in the movie, she gave us oodles of fashion goals. Chitrangda's wardrobe in the movie basically consisted of structured outfits and spectacles, which totally exuded boss lady vibes. She wore a lot of colour-blocked skirts and tops and crisp dresses and looked convincing.

    Nargis

    In Raj Kapoor's Shree 420, legendary actress Nargis Dutt played the role of a virtuous teacher. She is seen in the movie teaching alphabets to the students and her dress sense is in tune with the 50s sensibilities. Her fashion in the movie is understated but distinctive. With checkered half-sleeved blouse and an impeccable drape, Nargis clearly won us over. Well, flaunting vintage style in modern times can make you look a class apart.

    Sushmita Sen

    If Nargis represented the 50s teachers, Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na brought alive the fashion sensibilities of modern teachers. Even a decade later, her red sari and embellished white blouse entry is unforgettable. However, apart from her red sari look, Sushmita gave us a variety of sari goals. Her black and red polka-dotted and lemon yellow saris were equally graceful.

    So, whose dress sense as a teacher did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section. Happy Teachers' Day, 2019!

    More SUSHMITA SEN News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue