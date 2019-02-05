ENGLISH

Sushmita Sen's Black Sari Is Something That You Would Want To Wear For The Next Wedding

Sushmita Sen has been spreading some cheerful and positive vibes these days. The actress attended a wedding recently and she looked her traditional best in this beautiful sari, which was designed by Neeta Lulla. Sushmita looked confident as ever and charmed us with her fashion statement. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, Sushmita wore a sari that was towards the minimal side and accentuated by lace and net details. The sari had sheer accents and she teamed it with a sleeveless black blouse, which went well with her sari. It was a smart look and Sushmita looked stunning as ever. The diva accessorised her look with a delicate bracelet and a choker, which was made out of emeralds. Her choker came from Anmol.

The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a red lip shade, which notched up her ethnic avatar. She also spruced up her look with well-defined kohl and the middle-parted tresses rounded out her traditional look. We thought Sushmita looked beyond gorgeous. What about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    sushmita sen neeta lulla
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
