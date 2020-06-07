Aarya Star Sushmita Sen Is A Big Fashion Inspiration For Us And It’s Evident From Her Chic Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Miss Universe 1994, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bollywood film No Problem that was released a decade ago in 2010. And now on popular demand, the actress is all set to make a major comeback. She will be making her web debut with a thriller-drama web series titled Aarya, releasing on 19 June 2020 on Hotstar. Though the actress was away from screens but she always kept the interest of her fans alive on social media. She has been inspiring them not just on the fitness front but on the fashion front too. So, let us take a glimpse of some of her outfits that gave major goals.

Sushmita Sen In A Maroon Slit Gown

Sushmita Sen sported a half-sleeved plunging-neckline maroon gown and looked super stunning in it. Her sequin bodycon gown featured a thigh-high side slit that added stylish quotient. The Main Hoon Na actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned plunging necklace and flaunted the tattoos on her both hands. She pulled up her tresses into a neat high bun and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

Sushmita Sen In A Black & White Anarkali

Sushmita Sen looked elegant in a full-sleeved beautiful flared white anarkali, which was accentuated by intricate golden prints on the bodice and black and white striped patterns at the hem. Her anarkali featured golden border and she teamed it with a pair of black high heels. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress upped her look with gold-toned earrings and rings. She let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Sushmita Sen In A White Belted Saree

Sushmita Sen sizzled in a white classic saree, which came from the label Nicobar. Styled by Priyanka, she draped the pallu of her saree in a casual style and teamed it with a full-sleeved blouse from Lajjoo C that was accentuated by golden and brown striped patterns. The matching striped band-type belt added fashion quotient. The Biwi No. 1 actress completed her look with a pair of heels and upped her look with a gold-toned handcuff from Minerali store. Sushmita let loose her long tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Sushmita Sen In An Off-Shoulder Top And Pants

Sushmita Sen donned a half-sleeved off-shoulder powder blue-hued top, which was accentuated by subtle pinstripes. Styled by Priyanka, she teamed her top with loose white bottoms and completed her look with a pair of brown-hued flip flops. The Aankhen actress notched up her look with a silver-toned wrist watch and rings. Sushmita let loose her mid-parted tresses and rounded out her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved these outfits of Sushmita Sen? What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sushmita Sen and Priyanka