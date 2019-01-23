Of Black And Red, Sunny Leone’s Latest Airport Look Is Sporty And Comfy

Sunny Leone gave us athleisure travel goals with the latest airport look of hers. She played with contrasts and wore an outfit that was accentuated by comfort quotient. The latest look of hers was effortless and sporty. Let's decode this latest airport avatar of hers.

So, Sunny went with a classic black red combination. She wore a sleeveless black-hued halter-top that was structured and figure-flattering and she paired it with red pyjamas. Though simple, this was one of the most eye-catching airport looks. The actress paired her attire with a red-hued jacket, which went well with her airport outfit. She carried a black side bag with her and kept her look jewellery-free.

She wore black and white sports shoes to notch up her avatar. Sunny's makeup was highlighted by dewy-tones. She spruced up her look with a muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her airport avatar. Don't you think she looked amazing? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.