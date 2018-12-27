Sunny Leone Gave Us Cues On How To Colour-Block Our Attire Effortlessly

Sunny Leone's latest ensemble made for perfect office wear. On the second thought, it seemed like a great party wear too. She looked stunning and was quite simply dressed too. Her outfit was about a vibrant splash of hues and was accentuated by metallic accents.

So, Sunny wore a white shirt that was enhanced by sheer accents. Her shirt was collared and featured slightly voluminous sleeves. Sunny paired it with a bright pink metallic skirt, which colour-blocked her white shirt and with this, she gave us a simple fashion idea. Sunny teamed her ensemble with silver-hued pencil heels, which spruced up her look.

She accessorised her look with a classy watch and chic rings. The makeup was highlighted by a neon pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek tresses rounded out Sunny's look. We totally loved her cute avatar. What about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.