Sunny Leone Opts For A Classic Colour-blocked Gown For The ITA Awards

Sunny Leone went for classic contrasts at the ITA Awards. The actress won an award for her series, 'Karenjit Kaur- The Untold Story of Sunny Leone'. Sunny was dressed in a black and white gown for the special night and well, there was no room for grey in her attire.

So, coming to her gown, Sunny wore an off-shouldered number that we thought was outstanding. She carried it with a lot of confidence and aplomb. Her attire was coloured white and colour-blocked by black, which made her attire seem so simple and yet so dramatic. Sunny's gown featured a thigh-high slit and the actress teamed her attire with black-hued pencil heels.

She upped her style quotient with minimal jewelleries, which included sleek danglers and statement rings. Her makeup was dewy and marked by pink touches. The glossy lip shade was the highlight of her makeup. She completed her look with side-swept tresses. Sunny Leone looked radiant and impressive in her outfit of the night. Did you like her attire? Let us know that in the comment section.