Sunny Leone Teams Her Cool Tee With A Hot Skirt At The Launch Of Her TV Show

By
Sunny Leone fashion

Sunny Leone totally slayed it at the launch of her TV show Karenjit Kaur in New Delhi. The actress wore a kickass western outfit at the event and we wished we could have this ensemble in our wardrobes too. The show is a biopic of Sunny Leone and follows her journey.

For the occasion, Sunny teamed her cool tee with a hot skirt. She wore a sleeveless white-hued top, with a message in black written on it. It was a casual tee and was meant for a hot scorching day. She paired her tee with a metallic A-lined pink-hued skirt, which was wrinkled and enhanced by shimmery touch.

Sunny Leone style

It was a winning combination and Sunny's fashion was so on point. Her ensemble gave us a sense of revenge wear and exuded totally uninhibited and 'I-don't-give-a-damn' vibes. Her attire was not quite everybody's shot of whiskey.

Also, worth-noticing were her sandals. Her sandals were transparent, bondage-inspired, and Sunny seemed to have sported sheer socks. Well, her sandals went perfectly well with her outfit. She wore hoop earrings and her curly tresses rounded off her look.

Sunny Leone TV launch

Sunny's makeup was highlighted by a bright pink lip shade. Sunny Leone clearly wowed us and gave us a party wear number.

Sunny Leone Karenjit Kaur
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 18:09 [IST]
